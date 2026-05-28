India’s furniture makers go local as imports turn volatile

BENGALURU: India’s furniture makers are turning to locally sourced wood and recalibrating prices amid rising costs and import delays.
Companies, including Pepperfry and Wooden Street, said there is no outright shortage of raw materials yet, but uncertainty around international shipments, rising logistics costs and inflation in crude-linked inputs are beginning to reshape sourcing and pricing decisions across the industry.
The disruption is accelerating a shift towards more locally sourced woods, while forcing manufacturers to build inventory buffers as the category is heavily dependent on discretionary urban consumption.
Furniture makers are treading with caution as sustained price increases and delivery delays can quickly affect consumer demand, especially in urban middle-income segments where buyers tend to postpone big-ticket home purchases during periods of uncertainty.