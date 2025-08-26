Gaming ban deals a $1 billion blow to India’s ad industry—and cricket sponsorships
Pratishtha Bagai , Shouvik Das 4 min read 26 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- India’s new law banning real-money gaming apps could wipe out over $1 billion in ad spending, hitting cricket sponsorships, streaming, and social media campaigns.
- Ad agencies are scrambling to fill the gap, with consumer goods, e-commerce, and auto companies seen as likely replacements.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: The Centre’s decision to ban real-money gaming apps, now formally enshrined into law, could dent India’s advertising industry by over $1 billion annually—an impact that may run into multiple years.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story