India gears up for national green steel mission as demand surges

The Centre is preparing to launch a mission on green steel by the end of 2024, as part of its efforts to drive more sustainable steel production in India, Sandeep Poundrik, secretary, ministry of steel, said on Thursday. The initiative, modelled on the National Green Hydrogen Mission, will incentivize industry players to scale up green steel output.

The move comes amid mounting pressure on countries to cut carbon footprint in manufacturing, notably a move by the European Union to impose a 25% ‘carbon tax’ on its imports of steel and aluminium among other goods.

Speaking at an event in the national capital, Poundrik shared that a formal definition for green steel is expected by the end of October, laying the groundwork for the mission's potential rollout by December.

A key aspect of the mission will focus on increasing the share of green steel in government procurement. "Right now, say, 10% to 20% of steel which is procured by government entities may be in the green steel bracket. But it may increase in coming years as the green steel production increases," Poundrik said.

To support this shift, the government may consider reallocating unused funds from the earlier production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for specialty steel. With approximately ₹3,000 crore left unutilized from the scheme's original ₹6,322 crore outlay, these funds could be redirected to incentivize green steel production, subject to necessary approvals.

"If the competent authority approves, we would like to use some part of that to provide incentives to companies," Poundrik added.

In September 2023, Mint had reported that the government was considering a "PLI 2.0" scheme to channel these unused funds towards green steel.

National policies under review As India's steel consumption continues to surge, fuelled by rapid economic growth, the government is also revisiting its National Steel Policy from 2017 and the Steel Scrap Policy introduced in 2019. Expanding green steel capacity is now at the forefront of the ministry's priorities.

"(The 2017 policy) projected that India's capacity requirement by 2030 will be around 300 million tonnes. Right now, we are about 180 million tonnes. But what we are seeing that the demand or the consumption of steel in India is growing very fast as compared to other economies," the secretary said.

"(W)e are already reviewing the 2017 policy. And our preliminary estimates say that the steel demand perhaps will be more than what we predicted in 2030," Poundrik said.

The ministry is also addressing implementation challenges within the steel scrapping policy, particularly in the unorganized sector.

"There are certain issues in the implementation of the policy. For example, there is an unorganized sector which takes a lot of the steel scraps and uses it again. So, we will have to remove the implementation issues in the policy," Poundrik said.

These planned initiatives underscore the government’s commitment to fostering a greener, more sustainable steel industry in India, while meeting the rising demand for steel.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

