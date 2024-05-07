India sees 230% surge in ghost shopping malls: Report
Several shopping centers are struggling as an increasing number of consumers turn to online shopping and are shifting to larger centers for enhanced experiences.
New Delhi: India is seeing a sharp surge in ghost shopping centres with underperforming retail space surging by 230% year-on-year to 13.3 million square feet in 2023, according to a report by real estate consulting firm Knight Frank.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message