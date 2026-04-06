India revs up 'Go Electric' push, BEE dials two-wheeler makers

Energy security experts said it is important to move towards electric mobility and reduce the dependence on oil.



“There may be range anxiety (fear that an EV would run out of battery charge) or concerns that the initial cost would be high because of charging infrastructure and battery prices. But those concerns can be addressed, battery prices which have already come down, will fall significantly going ahead,” said Kirit Parikh, former member (energy) of the erstwhile Planning Commission of India. “Concerns over lack of infrastructure will have to be addressed and charging technology would also evolve, as people cannot spend hours charging their vehicle... An accelerated move towards electrification of mobility must come now, rather than later.”