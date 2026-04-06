The West Asia war-triggered energy supply shocks are pushing India to speed up its shift to electric mobility to cut its oil import dependence and cushion the economy from volatility. Towards this, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) started consultations with electric two-wheeler makers on 2 April, as it looks to rev up its five-year-old 'Go Electric' campaign, eyeing a micro-level awareness on EV benefits, two people aware of the matter said.
India revs up 'Go Electric' push, BEE dials two-wheeler makers
SummaryThe Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) started consultations with electric two-wheeler makers on 2 April, as it looks to rev up its five-year-old 'Go Electric' campaign, eyeing a micro-level awareness on EV benefits, two people aware of the matter said.
The West Asia war-triggered energy supply shocks are pushing India to speed up its shift to electric mobility to cut its oil import dependence and cushion the economy from volatility. Towards this, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) started consultations with electric two-wheeler makers on 2 April, as it looks to rev up its five-year-old 'Go Electric' campaign, eyeing a micro-level awareness on EV benefits, two people aware of the matter said.
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