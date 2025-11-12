Centre invites applications from private labs for government recognition

The government has launched an online portal inviting industries, laboratories, and testing facilities to apply for recognition as government-approved test centres (GATCs).

The portal, open until 30 November, is expected to expand India's verification capacity and bring greater transparency, accuracy, and efficiency to trade measurement systems, the ministry of consumer affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

The move follows the 23 October amendment to the Legal Metrology (Government Approved Test Centre) Rules, 2013, empowering private entities to verify weighing and measuring instruments that were traditionally handled by government facilities.

The change comes at a time when industries are expanding rapidly, and demand for certification and verification has outpaced the capacity of state departments.

“The digital platform is designed to simplify the process of applying for recognition, fee payment, and status tracking, thereby ensuring faster and more transparent approvals,” said consumer affairs secretary Nidhi Khare.

Private laboratories with adequate infrastructure, calibration facilities, and technically qualified staff can now participate in verifying 18 categories of weighing and measuring instruments, including water meters, energy meters, gas meters, thermometers, and flow meters, the secretary said.

The reform marks a shift toward a public-private partnership model in the legal metrology system, where recognized private test centres will complement state facilities in verifying instruments used in trade, healthcare, transport, and energy sectors.

The new structure will help reduce verification delays, improve service access for businesses, and allow state officers to focus on enforcement and consumer protection activities, the ministry said.

A timely reform Experts see the move as a timely reform that aligns with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision by fostering domestic testing capabilities and reducing reliance on limited state-run laboratories.

“The launch of the GATC portal marks a progressive step toward strengthening India’s trade verification ecosystem and ensuring measurement accuracy across industries,” said Vivek Singhal, co-founder and chief executive of BIDSO, a business-to-business toy manufacturer.

“The initiative not only enhances verification capacity but also brings speed, transparency, and technical consistency to certification processes. This move will build greater trust in Indian manufacturing and logistics, reduce transactional friction in sectors like e-commerce, and ultimately boost the country’s competitiveness in both domestic and global markets,” he said.

“With India emerging as a major manufacturing hub, verification of measuring instruments—from hospital devices to industrial meters—has become critical not only for consumer safety but also for export competitiveness,” said Sundeep Nayak, former director general of the National Productivity Council, an autonomous body under the department for promotion of industry and internal trade.

“The private sector’s participation in legal metrology marks a structural reform in the way the country ensures accuracy and trust in trade. It’s not just about verification—it’s about strengthening the credibility of Indian standards globally,” said Nayak.

According to the Quality Council of India (QCI), through its accreditation arm—the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)—India currently has 5,021 testing laboratories, 1,177 calibration laboratories, and 2,226 medical testing laboratories accredited under international standards.