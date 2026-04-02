The government has stripped India’s telecom regulator of oversight over television ratings, taking full control of the system that influences billions of dollars in advertising spending.
Centre takes control of TV ratings oversight, removing Trai from framework
SummaryTV ratings track what millions of people watch every day and dictate where advertising money is spent. While the ministry of information and broadcasting will now have oversight over ratings, Trai continues to regulate channel pricing, advertising limits, and service quality.
The government has stripped India’s telecom regulator of oversight over television ratings, taking full control of the system that influences billions of dollars in advertising spending.
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