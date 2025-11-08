Mint explainer: Centre extends deadline for ₹5,000 crore pharma R&D scheme. Here’s why?
The ₹5,000 crore government initiative is aimed at positioning India as the “laboratory of the world”.
NEW DELHI : The Centre has extended the deadline for applying for the ₹5,000-crore Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma & MedTech (PRIP) Scheme, planned to facilitate wider participation and help transition India from being a generics producer to a global hub for innovative drug and device development, until 10 November.