India plans to offer grants, ease regulatory norms for rare earth processing amid China supply woes
Subhash Narayan , Rituraj Baruah 5 min read 17 Jun 2025, 04:24 PM IST
Summary
India's goal is to secure a 10% share of global rare earth processing through regulatory easing and fast-tracked auctions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: India plans to introduce a range of measures including the provision of grants to private companies to boost the processing of rare earth elements as the country copes with supply constraints from China, two people with knowledge of the development said.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story