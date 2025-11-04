India's green power pipeline had become clogged. A mega clean-up is on cards.
Utpal Bhaskar 4 min read 04 Nov 2025, 05:30 am IST
Discoms' reluctance to sign up for comparatively costlier green power had stalled the whole process, stalling awarded contracts of 42GW involving a proposed investment of around ₹2.1 trillion without power purchase and supply agreements
The Union power ministry has flagged off a major clean-up of India's massive green energy pipeline, ordering state-owned power procurers to scrap awarded renewable energy contracts where critical agreements have stalled.
