Industry
Govt may harness public sector undertakings to drive green steel consumption
SummaryThe steel ministry has asked various ministries to nudge the PSUs under them to be the first procurers of green steel being rolled out by the domestic industry, two people aware of the matter told Mint.
The government is looking to make public sector undertakings (PSUs) the drivers of India's green steel revolution by becoming the first buyers of eco-friendly steel produced in the country.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more