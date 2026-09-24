No country for grey hair as Indians experiment with colour

Neethi Lisa Rojan
3 min read24 Sep 2026, 10:28 AM IST
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Hair colour penetration rose to 65% in June 2026 from 51.5% four years earlier, representing roughly 65 million additional purchasing households.(AI-generated image)
Summary
India’s 7,390 crore hair-colour market is moving beyond grey coverage as easier formats, affordable packs and fashion shades bring new consumers into the category.

For decades, hair colour in India had one job: cover the greys.

Now, a market worth 7,390 crore is being reshaped by consumers who are not necessarily colouring their hair to hide ageing. Easier-to-use formats, affordable small packs and growing interest in fashion shades are bringing more consumers into the category and changing what they expect from hair colour.

India's hair colourants market grew from 4,330 crore in 2020 to 7,390 crore in 2025, and is expected to hit 9,020 crore in 2030, according to Euromonitor

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), which sells Godrej Expert, is looking to capture more of this growing market. Its first product under the newly formed G Labs innovation initiative is a premium hair-colouring product.

“We're launching Godrej Hair Lab. We'll build our portfolio in premium hair colours as we go along,” said chief executive Aasif Malbari in a September 2 analyst call.

The management said the focus will be on the B2C segment, with a patented formulation. “It's a single-step easy application, no gloves, no mixing,” Malbari said.

GCPL is not alone. French giant L'Oréal is also looking to capture more of India’s expanding hair-colour market through brands such as L'Oréal Paris and Garnier. In September, it launched a limited-edition collection of three India-inspired brown shades created especially for the festive season.

“We have great positions in some categories, like haircare, where Garnier is number one, our hair colour, where we have great products. But overall, we have to be more ambitious,” said Nicolas Hieronimus, chief executive, L'Oréal Group, in February at the annual results presentation.

Also Read | Uniqlo’s India play: Value over discounts, authentic voices over marketplaces

Millions of new users

The opportunity starts with a broader consumer base.

All-India penetration of hair colour rose to 65% in June 2026 from 51.5% four years earlier, according to Worldpanel by Numerator data exclusively shared with Mint. That translates into roughly 65 million additional purchasing households, Worldpanel said.

The household data comes from Worldpanel’s Household Panel, which covers nearly 80,000 shoppers across urban and rural India and tracks their in-home FMCG purchases monthly. Worldpanel extrapolates the panel data to estimate the number of households that purchase hair colour.

The format mix is changing, too. Cream penetration rose to 34.5% from 15.3% over the same period, while henna penetration increased more modestly to 11% from 9.4% between June 2022 and June 2026.

Consumers may be favouring cremes because they offer quicker application, less preparation and more predictable colour outcomes,” said Manoj Menon, director, commercial, South Asia, at Worldpanel by Numerator.

Small packs are also helping bring consumers into the category. GCPL said in its 2026 annual report that its 15 packet has become a “significant driver of our growth within the category.” Penetration of cream packs weighing less than 40 grams rose to 19.4% in the four years through June 2026, from 0.6% in June 2022.

The expansion is also reaching rural consumers. Rural purchasing households grew from approximately 96 million to 140 million between June 2022 and June 2026.

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From grey to fashion

The shift is not only about how consumers colour their hair, but why.

“Historically, hair colour in India was largely need-led, with grey coverage being the primary trigger,” said Priyancka Puri, senior vice president of marketing at Hygienic Research Private Ltd., which sells hair-colour brands including Streax and Vasmol.

Younger consumers are bringing a different motivation: fashion, experimentation and self-expression. Colouring can be part of getting ready for a festival or wedding, refreshing a shade, adding highlights or trying a different look, she said.

“We see this clearly with Streax, where the conversation is increasingly moving from “Should I colour my hair?” to “What look should I try next?”,” Puri said.

The shift is particularly visible among direct-to-consumer hair-colour brands such as Paradyes, which has built its business around fashion colours.

“Hair colour is highly visual: consumers can immediately see the transformation in a reel, which makes the category especially influenceable online,” said Yushika Jolly, founder and chief executive of Paradyes. When a creator's reel performs well or goes viral, the featured shade or product can see a corresponding increase in demand, she said.

“Grey coverage remains an important category, but fashion colour is becoming the entry point for younger consumers; grey coverage often becomes a natural extension later,” Jolly said.

Paradyes reported revenue of 39.4 crore in fiscal 2025, up 182% from a year earlier, and a profit of 5.3 crore, according to market intelligence platform Tracxn.

“Sustaining a double-digit growth for three to five years will depend on converting trials into repeat purchases and increasing frequency as penetration rises,” said Manoj Menon, director, Commercial, Worldpanel by Numerator, South Asia.

Also Read | Drug regulator orders hair colour makers to adhere to product standards

About the Author

Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

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