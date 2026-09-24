No country for grey hair as Indians experiment with colour

For decades, hair colour in India had one job: cover the greys.
Now, a market worth ₹7,390 crore is being reshaped by consumers who are not necessarily colouring their hair to hide ageing. Easier-to-use formats, affordable small packs and growing interest in fashion shades are bringing more consumers into the category and changing what they expect from hair colour.
India's hair colourants market grew from ₹4,330 crore in 2020 to ₹7,390 crore in 2025, and is expected to hit ₹9,020 crore in 2030, according to Euromonitor