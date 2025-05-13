GAIL sees scope for more US LNG share in India's energy mix as prices attractive
SummaryOn Tuesday, the company reported a 1.26% uptick in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter to ₹2,505.61 crore. Its net profit during the same period of the previous fiscal (FY24) was ₹2,474.31 crore.
New Delhi: As India and the US negotiate a trade deal, chairman and managing director of state-run gas utility GAIL Ltd Sandeep Kumar Gupta said that there is potential for import of more liquefied natural gas (LNG) from America and increase its share in India's energy basket.