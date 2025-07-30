India has huge potential in AI-enabled healthcare services, says W Health’s Pankaj Jethwani
W Health has raised a second fund of $70 million to invest in single-specialty care delivery and AI-enabled healthcare services for enterprises. It aims to build 8 to 10 new companies over the next four years.
Bengaluru: India has immense potential to build companies that provide artificial intelligence (AI) services in healthcare to improve convenience, accessibility, and affordability around the world, a top executive at early-stage venture capital firm W Health Ventures told Mint.