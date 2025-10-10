Govt tightens norms for hazardous chemicals, paint ingredients
The decision comes amid rising concern over chemical misuse and public safety, following a series of fatal incidents—from the nitrogen gas leak at a pharmaceutical unit in Palghar, Maharashtra, to the recent deaths caused by toxic chemical contamination in cough syrups.
New Delhi: The government has overhauled more than four-decade-old safety codes that govern the production, handling, and storage of hazardous chemicals, as it seeks to strengthen industrial safety and prevent chemical-related tragedies in the country.
