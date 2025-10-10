Govt tightens norms for hazardous chemicals, paint ingredients

New Delhi: The government has overhauled more than four-decade-old safety codes that govern the production, handling, and storage of hazardous chemicals, as it seeks to strengthen industrial safety and prevent chemical-related tragedies in the country.

As part of the revamp, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has introduced new national norms covering benzene, toluene, xylene (BTX), chlorine tablets, and radiological monitoring.

The decision comes amid rising concern over chemical misuse and public safety, following a series of fatal incidents—from the nitrogen gas leak at a pharmaceutical unit in Palghar, Maharashtra, to the recent deaths caused by toxic chemical contamination in cough syrups.

The BIS’s decision to revise chemical safety standards prepared in 1968 marks a renewed effort to incorporate stronger safeguards in production, compliance, and monitoring systems before another disaster strikes.

Tailored codes for hazardous chemicals

According to a government notification issued on 8 October, the revamped BTX safety codes, split into three parts, replace the outdated 1968 standard. The updated codes recognize the distinct hazard profiles of each chemical, prescribing specific measures for handling, storage, exposure limits, and emergency responses, as per the government notification.

Queries emailed to the consumer affairs ministry, under which the BIS functions, remained unanswered.

Industry experts believe the move will help close loopholes that allowed unsafe practices to persist under a one-size-fits-all rule.

BTX is a highly flammable and toxic mixture of benzene, toluene, and xylene.

“Strengthening safety standards for industrial chemicals should always be viewed positively—it is essential for public safety," said Pradeep Gupta, president, Chemical Merchants Association, Delhi.

“Human life must come first. The safety standards set by the government should be strictly followed by manufacturers, traders, and even consumers. Financial losses can be recovered, but human lives cannot be replaced...We strongly support the government’s move to tighten chemical norms and urge that local authorities ensure strict compliance on the ground," said Gupta.

As per the order, the BIS has also updated two key standards used in the paint industry for ultramarine blue and prussian blue (iron blue) chemicals. The earlier standards were several decades old and did not match current technology or safety needs.

The new standards will help improve the quality and consistency of paints, make the handling of these chemicals safer, and reduce harmful impurities. This will protect workers’ health and the environment, while giving consumers safer and more reliable products.

The chlorine tablet standard has also been tightened, a critical step for sectors involved in water purification, hygiene, and public health. Even minor inconsistencies in purity or dissolution can cause disinfection failures or lead to the formation of harmful by-products.

From a public health standpoint, experts see the move as long overdue. “Industrial safety is not just an occupational issue—it’s a community health concern," said Rajni Kant Srivastava, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Chair for Disease Elimination and former founder-director of ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, Gorakhpur. “Toxic leaks don’t stop at factory gates. Strengthening standards for monitoring, handling, and emergency response will help reduce chronic exposure risks, respiratory ailments, and long-term contamination of air and water around industrial clusters."

For manufacturers and MSMEs, the new standards may increase compliance requirements, including more rigorous testing, improved documentation, and possible equipment upgrades. However, these changes align India’s framework more closely with international benchmarks, ensuring that domestic products face fewer rejections or inspections at foreign ports.

The government's move is likely to usher in safer industrial practices, translating into fewer leaks, stronger environmental safeguards, and greater trust in products such as paints, solvents, and water treatment chemicals.

The order specifies that older standards will be withdrawn in a phased manner by March 2026, giving industry time to adapt.

Other products whose standards have been revised include base paper for sublimation coating and sublimation coated paper, which will help improve print quality and durability in textile and packaging applications.

In addition, several standards related to radiation safety and monitoring have been updated. These include norms for monitoring radioactive gases in effluents from facilities producing positron-emitting radionuclides and radiopharmaceuticals, guidance for gamma spectrometry measurement of radioactive waste, and methods for measuring radioactivity in gamma and beta-emitting radionuclides to assess the ease of decontamination of surface materials.

As per an Invest India report, the Indian chemical market was valued at about $220 billion in 2023, and projected to reach $300 billion by 2025 and potentially $850 billion to $1 trillion by 2040.