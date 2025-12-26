India sets 2026 health agenda: Drug quality, innovation, TB and obesity take centre stage

Experts and industry stakeholders emphasized that the immediate test of India's commitment is the implementation of revised good manufacturing practices (GMP). These norms, aligned with World Health Organization standards, become compulsory for small pharmaceutical companies—those with a turnover of less than ₹250 crore—starting 1 January 2026. Companies that do not comply could be shut down. (Lobbying is on to extend this deadline but a decision has not been taken by the government.)