India's highways construction slows, but govt aims for a final push
Summary
- The government’s focus on maintaining existing highways and building complex projects pushed down actual highway construction and awards in the first nine months of FY25. But it could be a race to the budgetary finish line in the final three months of the financial year.
New Delhi: Construction of new highways in India slowed in the first nine months of 2024-25 (April-December 2024) with the government more occupied in maintaining existing roads and launching complex projects, per government officials and new data.
