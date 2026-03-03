India is preparing for one of the biggest overhauls of its highway tolling architecture since the rollout of FASTag. Instead of the previously considered Global Navigation Satellite System-based tolling model, the ministry of road transport and highways and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) now plan to implement the Multi-Lane Free-Flow electronic toll collection system across the country’s 146,560-km national highway network. Barriers at toll plazas will be replaced with overhead gantries equipped with advanced cameras and RFID readers.
Mint Explainer | India to go barrier-free on highways. Inside the MLFF tolling plan
SummaryWhile MLFF promises efficiency, officials worry about sensitive data from high-speed ANPR cameras, especially those with foreign components. The government pushes for domestic manufacturing to ease security concerns.
