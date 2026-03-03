Mint Explainer | India to go barrier-free on highways. Inside the MLFF tolling plan

Subhash Narayan
4 min read3 Mar 2026, 11:05 AM IST
Instead of booths and boom barriers, overhead gantries will be installed at toll points.
Summary
While MLFF promises efficiency, officials worry about sensitive data from high-speed ANPR cameras, especially those with foreign components. The government pushes for domestic manufacturing to ease security concerns.

India is preparing for one of the biggest overhauls of its highway tolling architecture since the rollout of FASTag. Instead of the previously considered Global Navigation Satellite System-based tolling model, the ministry of road transport and highways and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) now plan to implement the Multi-Lane Free-Flow electronic toll collection system across the country’s 146,560-km national highway network. Barriers at toll plazas will be replaced with overhead gantries equipped with advanced cameras and RFID readers.

While the technology promises seamless travel at highway speeds, security concerns over imported high-speed cameras and the need for vendor certification have added complexity to the rollout. Mint explains what MLFF means and what lies ahead.

What is MLFF and how will it work?

The Multi-Lane Free-Flow (MLFF) electronic toll collection system facilitates barrier-less tolling using technologies that allow vehicles to pass toll plazas at full highway speeds—100 kmph or more—without stopping.

Instead of booths and boom barriers, overhead gantries will be installed at toll points. These are fitted with high-speed Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and high-performance RFID readers linked to FASTag accounts. The system reads the vehicle’s number plate and FASTag simultaneously, deducting toll electronically.

In new toll plazas, barriers will not be installed. At existing plazas with booth-style designs, the barriers will be dismantled and gantries erected. Work to convert a plaza into a barrier-free configuration is expected to take at least six months.

The idea is to eliminate queuing, cut fuel wastage and reduce emissions while improving traffic throughput.

How far has implementation progressed?

NHAI has invited requests for bids for 16 toll plazas initially, after which it plans to scale up the rollout aggressively. Work on a couple of toll plazas is nearing completion. NHAI is simultaneously conducting pilots at a few plazas to test the system. Officials indicated that bids for 200-300 plazas could be invited every month once the process stabilizes.

About 1,150 toll plazas are currently operational on national highways and the number is expected to rise as more projects become functional in FY27.

Tolling under MLFF will follow an “opex” model—tolling as a service—with private operators paid on a per-transaction basis. The cost has already fallen to about 2.90 per transaction and is expected to decline further on stretches with high traffic density.

What is the technology backbone of the MLFF system?

MLFF relies on high-speed ANPR cameras capable of accurately capturing number plates of vehicles travelling at high speeds. These systems often use AI analytics and high-resolution imaging.

The government has sought certification from the Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification Directorate under the ministry of electronics and IT. The ministry has approved the camera products of a few companies so far, with three to four brands qualifying to supply equipment.

Globally, high-speed ANPR technology is sourced from Taiwan, Spain and the US. However, many such products are manufactured in China or use Chinese components, raising security concerns.

To address this, the government is encouraging overseas companies to participate through joint ventures, enabling domestic manufacturing and gradual indigenization. Cameras are considered a recurring investment, with upgrades required every 5-10 years.

Why are there security concerns?

ANPR cameras capture sensitive vehicle and ownership data. Officials have raised concerns over large-scale imports without comprehensive vendor vetting, particularly given geopolitical tensions and the strategic importance of highways, including those in the border areas.

Authorities fear that compromised equipment could expose sensitive movement data. As a result, there is a push to thoroughly test products for cybersecurity compliance, encryption standards and data localization safeguards before nationwide deployment.

An interim approach under consideration involves installing low-speed cameras—capable of capturing vehicles at 30-40 kmph—from an approved vendor list. This would allow partial barrier-free movement while high-speed systems undergo scrutiny.

Will MLFF be completely barrier-free from day one?

In principle, MLFF is designed to eliminate physical barriers entirely. However, the authorities are mindful of enforcement challenges.

The tender documents stipulate up to 99% accuracy in vehicle identification. For the remaining cases, e-challans will be issued to recover toll dues from commuters. Backend integration with vehicle databases is crucial to ensure compliance.

If enforcement mechanisms prove robust and toll leakage remains minimal, barriers may be permanently removed. However, in the transition phase, some speed moderation and enforcement checks may be necessary to maintain accuracy and public confidence.

How does MLFF compare with earlier plans like GNSS tolling?

The ministry had earlier considered a pure Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-based tolling model, which would charge users based on distance travelled. However, MLFF using FASTag plus ANPR has been prioritized as a more immediately implementable solution.

Officials argue that MLFF leverages the existing FASTag ecosystem while solving congestion at toll plazas. The average waiting time at toll plazas has already dropped to under a minute from 8-10 minutes a decade ago—MLFF aims to eliminate it entirely.

If implemented securely and at scale, MLFF could improve logistics efficiency, reduce operating costs for transporters, lower emissions and enhance user convenience. But the pace of rollout will depend on how quickly the government resolves security vetting and builds a trusted domestic supply chain for high-speed ANPR systems.

