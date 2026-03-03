Mint Explainer | India to go barrier-free on highways. Inside the MLFF tolling plan

India is preparing for one of the biggest overhauls of its highway tolling architecture since the rollout of FASTag. Instead of the previously considered Global Navigation Satellite System-based tolling model, the ministry of road transport and highways and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) now plan to implement the Multi-Lane Free-Flow electronic toll collection system across the country’s 146,560-km national highway network. Barriers at toll plazas will be replaced with overhead gantries equipped with advanced cameras and RFID readers.