Indian hotel chains double down on resorts as leisure travel fuels expansion

NEW DELHI: India's hotel companies are expanding deeper into resort markets as strong room rates and growing demand for experiential travel reshape where the industry's next wave of growth is expected to come from.
From wildlife lodges and beach resorts to spiritual destinations and hill stations, leisure properties are emerging as a larger share of hotel development pipelines. Operators including Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), Marriott International, Radisson Hotel Group, The Postcard Hotel, Atmosphere Core and IHG Hotels & Resorts are accelerating resort signings, betting that demand for destination weddings, wellness retreats and short leisure breaks will continue to support growth.
The shift reflects a broader change in domestic travel patterns. As travellers increasingly seek experience-led holidays, hotel companies are directing more investment towards leisure destinations, where strong room rates and larger-format properties are making resort projects increasingly attractive, according to consultants and industry experts.