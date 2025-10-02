Luxury soars, budget struggles: India's hotel boom isn't it seems
Varuni Khosla 4 min read 02 Oct 2025, 01:23 pm IST
Summary
Luxury hotel rates in India have surged, while budget options remain affordable. Recent GST cuts for mid-market hotels could stimulate growth. However, the rapid expansion of hotel supply may lead to challenges in balancing demand, particularly in smaller markets.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI: India’s hotel industry is booming—but not evenly. Luxury hotels in major metros are raising rates and revenues sharply, while midmarket and budget hotels, especially outside big cities, are seeing slower growth as new supply keeps pace with demand.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story