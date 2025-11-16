India plans big HR overhaul to unlock talent mobility gains in FTAs
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 16 Nov 2025, 06:53 pm IST
Summary
The Indian government aims to enhance HR standards in the services sector to align with global norms, facilitating worker mobility in ongoing free trade agreement negotiations. A study will assess hiring and training practices across various industries to improve competitiveness and service quality.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: The government is planning to upgrade human resource (HR) standards in India's services sector, including how skills are certified and how employees are trained, to bring the country's HR practices closer to global norms, and make its professionals internationally competitive.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story