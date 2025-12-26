India Inc 2026: Hinterland hiring, gig growth and AI disruption

For both the employer and the employee in India Inc, there will be three prominent trends, says experts. The spotlight will shift to smaller cities and towns as companies look for the right talent and metros lose their lure. The second change will be the dominant role that the gig workforce will play. Thirdly, the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) will remain an integral aspect of the workplace in the coming year with concerns on how to upskill employees without letting go of the high performers.