Industry
Last year's pay hikes were bad enough. Don't ask about this year's.
Devina Sengupta , Samiksha Goel 5 min read 07 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- India Inc. is bracing for a strict appraisal season with more focus on the top performers . Top consulting firms who chalk out appraisal cycles for their clients caution that average hikes may dip in some sectors versus the previous years.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Employees hopeful of a better pay hike than last year may be in for a disappointment. An array of consultants and companies Mint spoke with said that appraisals—and salary increments—are likely to be worse than in 2024, albeit not by much. That, however, is scant consolation given 2024 saw the lowest increments in the past seven to eight years, per industry estimates.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less