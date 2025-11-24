India Inc chalks out impact of lower take home post Labour Code
Summary
The Centre on Friday notified four new labour codes consolidating 29 laws, expanding basic social security and minimum wage guarantees across the labour landscape.
Companies are scrambling to assess the impact of India's biggest labour reform on costs and salary structures with their compensation, finance and human resources teams.
