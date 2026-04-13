The number of Indian companies setting climate commitments is rising but their progress is uneven and often lacking in depth. A report by proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) highlights that while target-setting is increasing, many companies fall short on execution, timelines and credibility. Mint explains why India Inc. lags in achieving meaningful green goals.
Mint Explainer | Why India Inc.'s climate pledges rise, but execution and credibility lag
SummaryAn IiAS report reveals that while almost half of the top 500 companies have climate targets, many lack clear execution plans, realistic timelines, and tangible evidence of commitment.
The number of Indian companies setting climate commitments is rising but their progress is uneven and often lacking in depth. A report by proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) highlights that while target-setting is increasing, many companies fall short on execution, timelines and credibility. Mint explains why India Inc. lags in achieving meaningful green goals.
About the Author
Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More