India Inc has miles to travel on diversity and inclusion: Mint analysis
Summary
- Just about one in four employees in India’s top 100 listed firms are women, and there are only four disabled persons on the rolls for every 1,000 employees, a Mint analysis of the companies’ latest annual reports showed.
India’s largest publicly-traded companies employ three men for every woman in their workforce, indicating a wide, persistent gap despite growing corporate clamour about diversity. The 94 companies on the BSE 100 index that have reported this data had an aggregate 25.9% women on their staff as of 31 March 2023, a Mint analysis of their latest annual reports showed.