India Inc's legal bill nears ₹72,000 crore in FY26, global risks to weigh this year

Krishna YadavYash Tiwari
4 min read30 Apr 2026, 09:00 AM IST
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Force majeure and MAC clauses are seeing increased focus amid rising uncertainty.(Pexels)
Summary
India Inc’s legal spending rose to 69,000–72,000 crore in FY26 and is set to grow faster, driven by tighter regulations, ESG and data laws, and geopolitical risks. Firms are boosting compliance, in-house teams and advisory as costs of non-compliance rise.

India’s top companies are estimated to have spent anywhere between 69,000 crore and 72,000 crore on legal matters in the fiscal year ended March. The spending has risen from 60,000 crore in FY25 due to shifting regulations, geopolitical risks and rising compliance demands. And this is set to grow at a quicker pace this year amid the ongoing global disruptions, experts said.

“From our conversations with general counsels and law firms, we estimate a 15% -20% rise in legal expenses for corporate India (in FY26),” said Ritvik Lukose, chief executive officer of Vahura, a governance search and consulting firm. “This includes expansion of inhouse legal teams, creation of specialist roles, investment in legal tech and increased external legal fees.”

In FY25, the spending was up a little over 14% at 60,000 crore. For FY24, the amount was around 52,568 crore, as per Vahura .

Also Read | Why the Supreme Court is re-examining a 48-year-old definition of ‘industry’

According to Lukose, while routine legal work is now being handled more through inhouse teams and standardized processes, the biggest spending continues to be on high-stakes litigation, merger and acquisition (M&A) activity and capital markets work.

Legal expenses were up 17% from 44,920 crore in the previous year, per Vahura, with the rise driven by global deal activity, higher dispute costs and growing compliance needs, Mint had reported earlier.

Why legal matters more now

Law firms, including Khaitan & Co and JSA Advocates & Solicitors and Singhania and Co, said clients are becoming more cautious amid new laws and geopolitical uncertainty, seeking legal advice before taking decisions, as the cost of non-compliance can outweigh the benefits of acting quickly.

For example, Khaitan has seen strong demand for advice on matters such as cross-border deals, regulatory and governance advisory, data and privacy compliance, environmental, social and governance (ESG) work, and disputes.

“We are seeing higher legal advisory and compliance spending in FY26 compared to FY25,” said Prasenjit Chakravarti, partner at Khaitan & Co. “This is mainly due to more complex regulations, especially around data, ESG and sector rules, higher governance expectations, cross-border risks, and more detailed advisory work.”

Recent changes in laws have also added to companies' burden. Late 2025, the new labour codes started getting implemented, along with the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025, and changes under the income tax framework. At the same time, Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) ESG disclosure requirements under the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) framework have increased compliance needs, making companies seek more legal support.

Also Read | Law firms field force majeure queries as war sets off panic

“This approach is driven by the fact that the cost of non-compliance can be much higher than legal costs,” said Ashish Suman, partner at JSA Advocates & Solicitors. “Sanctions can affect a company’s operations across countries, while non-compliance with laws like data protection or labour rules can lead to penalties.”

Geopolitical tensions and sanctions have further increased legal work, especially in cross-border deals. Law firms are seeing more queries on force majeure clauses and MAC clauses (material adverse change), particularly in contracts linked to conflict-hit regions. The war in West Asia and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have pushed companies to seek legal advice on supply chains and contract risks.

Force majeure clauses allow companies to pause or avoid obligations if events like war or sanctions disrupt business, while a MAC clause allows a party to exit or renegotiate a deal if a major negative event affects the transaction. With global uncertainties on the rise, companies are reviewing such clauses more closely and seeking legal advice on them.

“Even normal cross-border contracts today involve more discussion around sanctions, supply chains, data protection and geopolitical risks than before,” Chakravarti of Khaitan added.

Mint earlier reported that sanctions related to geopolitical issues are driving many insolvency disputes in India, as companies are unable to perform contracts involving sanctioned entities.

Also Read | India’s slow dispute resolution is costing up to 2% of GDP, deterring investors

According to an April blog by law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, international sanctions are making compliance more complex for companies. Earlier, businesses relied on the 50% ownership rule, where an entity was treated as sanctioned only if a designated person owned 50% or more stake. Now, regulators in the US, EU and UK are also examining control and influence, not just ownership.

More spending likely

Looking ahead, experts expect companies' legal spending to be on the rise in FY27. While work around M&As and the capital markets may slow down, areas such as litigation, restructuring, insolvency and compliance are likely to grow, they said.

“We are consistently seeing that tax and corporate compliance are particularly active because clients want clarity before committing to transactions or restructuring," said Rohit Jain, managing partner at Singhania & Co. "Another growing area is technology-related compliance, including Al governance, data usage, cybersecurity obligations and documentation for automated decision-making or audit trails.”

Lukose from Vahura said the full impact of geo-political crisis will be clearer in FY27. The ongoing US-Iran war, which started end February 2026, has severely disrupted global supply chains across sectors.

About the Authors

Krishna Yadav

Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.<br><br>With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.<br><br>Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.<br><br>Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.

Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

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