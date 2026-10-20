India Inc braces for muted salary hikes in 2027 as costs rise, hiring slows

Devina Sengupta
3 min read20 Oct 2026, 04:22 PM IST
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Attrition fell to around 18% in 2026 from 21.4% in 2022, reducing the pressure on companies to compete aggressively for talent.(AI-generated image)
Summary
India Inc faces muted 2027 appraisals as geopolitical tensions, rising costs and weak festive demand restrain pay. While consultants project around 9% raises, recruiters expect rewards to favour top performers and AI-skilled talent, with one-time bonuses may increasingly replacing permanent hikes.

India Inc is bracing for muted salary hikes in 2027 as rising costs, geopolitical uncertainty and a sluggish job market squeeze compensation budgets, with bigger rewards likely to be reserved for top performers, according to hiring experts.

Higher crude oil prices amid the West Asia conflict, inflation that surged to a two-year high in September, the Reserve Bank of India’s rate increase and changing attrition trends are converging to complicate salary decisions. With consumer demand under pressure and businesses becoming more cautious about spending, companies are likely to exercise greater discipline in compensation budgets, even as they compete to retain critical talent.

Consulting firms Deloitte and WTW (Willis Towers Watson) expect average salary increases to remain flat in 2027. Aon, meanwhile, projects nominal salary hikes of 9.1%, broadly in line with 2026, and real wage growth, adjusted for inflation, of 5.1%, from 4.3% in 2026. In banking, salary increases could average 6-7% in FY27, down from 8-9% in FY26, according to recruitment firm ABC Consultants. Employers typically roll out annual increments in April-May, though some do so a few months later. Work on salary hikes, promotions and bonuses, however, has already begun.

Higher crude oil prices linked to the West Asia conflict are pushing up input costs and weighing on companies’ investment appetite. A subdued festive season, which runs from September to December and peaks around Diwali, adds to the concerns.

“Three forces are converging: cost pressure from geopolitical conflict, attrition falling across every industry, and more Indian professionals returning home than leaving. Put together, they point to one outcome, which is that average salary increases in 2027 will flatline,” said Nitin Razdan, partner and human capital consulting leader for Deloitte South Asia.

Razdan also told Mint that one trend in 2027 could be “one-time bonuses replacing permanent salary hikes”, as companies seek to reward employees without committing to higher fixed costs.

Also Read | India's top consulting firms hit by AI and war; job cuts, hiring freeze loom

Tighter budgets

Consumers facing tighter budgets are delaying big-ticket purchases, with the effects likely to be felt over the coming quarters by companies in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail, e-commerce, logistics and other consumer-dependent industries. The information technology industry, too, reported a muted second quarter.

Average salary increases peaked in 2022, when high attrition and the acceleration of digital adoption after the pandemic pushed companies to compete aggressively for talent. Since then, the employment market has seen ups and downs. According to Aon, attrition stood at around 18% in 2026, down from 21.4% in 2022.

Employees in non-banking financial companies are projected to lead salary growth in 2027, with hikes of 10.1%, followed by energy at 9.9% and real estate and infrastructure at 9.8%.

Inflationary pressures

Recruiters, however, caution that these projections may be optimistic. “Inflationary pressures are likely to drive greater cost discipline across BFSI. Banking will see role rationalisation at senior and mid levels, particularly in operational and low-end tech roles. Salary increments are expected to average around 6-7%, compared with 8-9% in FY26, skewed towards top performers,” said Upasana Agarwal, partner, professional and financial services at recruitment firm ABC Consultants.

Top performers, particularly those with AI skills, are still likely to command better rewards. Consulting firm WTW (Willis Towers Watson) said companies continue to differentiate compensation, directing higher investments towards employees with in-demand skills and critical talent.

Aon estimates that top performers have received 2.24 times the variable pay and 1.85 times the salary increases of average performers. Senior management compensation typically includes a larger variable-pay component, linked to individual, team and company performance as well as market conditions. Variable pay can account for as much as 40% of overall cost to company (CTC).

“We do not expect the broader macroeconomic environment, by itself, to materially alter salary increase budgets across all sectors. Industries such as Global Capability Centres (GCCs), Manufacturing and Pharmaceuticals are likely to maintain relatively stable increment levels, supported by ongoing investment and talent demand,” said Jude Vijay, rewards data intelligence leader, India, at WTW.

“However, sectors that are more closely linked to consumer spending and global market volatility, including consumer products and retail, technology, and energy, may take a more cautious approach to pay increases depending on business performance and growth outlook,” Vijay added.

Also Read | India’s staffing firms put a price on worker productivity

About the Author

Devina Sengupta

Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consulting sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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