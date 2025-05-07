Poor visibility pushes India Inc to rework payhike plans
SummaryEmployees across India Inc. will be disappointed to know that some of the firms are revising their hike estimates. Consulting firms that advise corporates on their pay structures, accept that a downward revision from earlier projections is a distinct possibility.
Consultants who advise companies on pay structures expect this year's salary hikes to be less than what they estimated as recently as March, multiple people aware of the matter said.
