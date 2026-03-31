MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: India Inc. is ramping up spending on research and development (R&D), but a lack of validation and assured demand is preventing many of those innovations from reaching the market.
India Inc’s R&D push faces a demand problem
SummaryIndian companies are stepping up innovation spending, but lack of validation, policy support and assured demand slow commercial adoption.
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: India Inc. is ramping up spending on research and development (R&D), but a lack of validation and assured demand is preventing many of those innovations from reaching the market.
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