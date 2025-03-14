Returning from a career break? Employers may bet on you in a slow job market
Summary
- India Inc. finds candidates with a career break are loyal, ambitious, willing to collaborate, and showing a higher need to learn and adapt
When Harini Kartik applied for the role of a manager with a private lender in 2022, one interview question would have been obvious: "Why do you want to return to the workplace?" Kartik, 45, who holds an MBA degree and worked at two private banks from 2001-2006, had quit her corporate job to take care of her family.