Industry
India Inc's legal expenses to cross ₹60,000 crore in FY25
Summary
- Rising compliance burden, digital transformation, growing deal activity and growth ambitions will continue to drive a double-digit increase in legal expenses.
Rising compliance burden, digital transformation and growing deal activity are expected to drive India Inc.’s legal expenses past the ₹60,000-crore mark in the ongoing financial year.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more