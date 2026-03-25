The price of a day’s work: Inside India’s smouldering industrial death traps

The blaze in Anandpur is just one of many that have engulfed industrial units around the country over the last year. They include a fire at a chemical factory in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi district, which claimed the lives of seven workers; a blaze in a Faridabad chemical drum factory, which injured over three dozen people; a conflagration at an oil and chemical factory near Ahmedabad’s Piplaj area, which needed 25 fire tenders to be put out; a blaze in Bengaluru last month that began at a perfume warehouse and spread to other facilities, including pet food company Supertails’ unit; a major fire days later at a cable factory in Doddaballapur, on the outskirts of the city; and a major fire this week at a godown in Mira Road, Mumbai.