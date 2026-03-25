These days, 38-year-old Swapan Shaow is busy dealing with the aftermath of a tragedy—a massive fire at a godown in Anandpur, Kolkata, late in January killed his relatives and their friends. On some days, as he takes calls from the police with updates about the case, his mind wanders to the years he himself spent in that same warehouse.
The price of a day’s work: Inside India’s smouldering industrial death traps
SummaryFires are laying waste to factories, hotels, markets and informal units in slums across India, taking a heavy toll on workers and bringing economic activity in these areas to a halt. What can India do to put out these fires?
These days, 38-year-old Swapan Shaow is busy dealing with the aftermath of a tragedy—a massive fire at a godown in Anandpur, Kolkata, late in January killed his relatives and their friends. On some days, as he takes calls from the police with updates about the case, his mind wanders to the years he himself spent in that same warehouse.
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