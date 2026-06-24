India’s ‘insurgent’ brands swell but struggle to scale past ₹250 crore revenue

“The F&B sector started with only two brands in the first year of this report, but now we have nine brands, and this sector is the largest contributor by revenue to the Insurgex Index,” Hariharan Premkumar, managing director and head of DSG Consumer Partners India told Mint. “One of the biggest reasons [for the success of F&B insurgent brands] is the rise of quick commerce. Before quick commerce showed up, packaged F&B was a largely offline business and the likes of Flipkart and Amazon didn’t work for new brands because ticket sizes in grocery were too small.”