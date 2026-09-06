All aboard: A peek at the new compact driving India’s intercity e-bus operations

NEW DELHI: One Sunday late in 2024, Saurabh Patwardhan was at home in Pune with electric buses on his mind. He was planning to pitch the electric vehicles to his father (and boss) Prasanna Patwardhan, chairman of the 40-year-old Prasanna Group, a family-run bus operating company.
A little nervous, Patwardhan asked his father whether the business, which started in 1988, could run electric buses again. “We had tried our hand at e-buses in 2019, on the Mumbai-Pune route. But our attempt went under in no time,” he recalls.
Fortunately, Patwardhan Sr. gave his assent. Today, the son, who is a director of Prasanna Purple Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd, runs 62 intercity e-buses, and is planning to increase that count to 100 in the coming months.
Patwardhan’s bet on electric buses is part of the broader shift on Indian roads and highways. India has quickly become the third-largest e-bus market in the world by sales, with more than 5,300 e-buses sold in FY26, a 37% increase from the previous fiscal year, according to data from the Vahan portal, the government’s registry of new vehicles.
These sales figures are propelled by e-bus operators such as GreenCell Mobility-backed, Mumbai-headquartered NueGo, New Delhi-based LeafyBus, Bengaluru’s FreshBus, the Indian arm of German bus operator FlixBus, which operates in North and South India, Gurugram-based zingbus, and Pune’s Prasanna Purple Mobility Solutions.
In a sense, 2026 is an inflection point, because policy support is gradually moving from subsidies for intra-city e-buses to financing benefits for intercity e-buses.
The Union ministry of heavy industries (MHI), the nodal authority for electric vehicles in India, said in April that it is working on a new scheme to provide cheaper loans to e-bus and e-truck operations to boost adoption.
As of May, the scheme was slated to have a corpus of ₹9,852 crore to support 50,000 e-buses and 50,000 e-trucks in five years. More recent discussions on the scheme have also considered financing support for the charging solutions used by these commercial electric vehicles, as reported by Mint on 31 August.
This public policy shift comes after more than a decade of government support for intra-city e-buses, with the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric vehicles (FAME) schemes, which ran from 2015 to 2024, providing incentives to state and city governments to use electric buses. The Centre’s ongoing ₹11,900-crore PM E-Drive, the successor to FAME, has allocated nearly 40% of its outlay towards putting 14,028 new e-buses on the roads of the nine biggest cities in India.
The potential market is huge, with India having around 340,000 intercity buses in 2024, out of a total of around 2 million buses, according to a February 2026 Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) whitepaper.
It is possible, however, that India’s intercity e-bus operators are driving into a hobbled ecosystem with myriad challenges, including the high upfront cost of an e-bus—at least twice that of a diesel counterpart—and a lack of charging solutions for heavy commercial vehicles.
Out of the 67,657 public electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the country as of 4 September, according to data compiled by state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, only 534 (0.7%) have a capacity of 121–240 kilowatts (kW), while just nine (0.01%) have a capacity above 240kW. BHEL, which operates under the ministry of heavy industries, is the nodal agency for charging infrastructure incentives under PM E-Drive.
Superchargers—those with capacity above 240 kW—are crucial for e-bus operations. The limited availability of these chargers, among other things, is pushing operators, manufacturers, financiers and charging providers to work together to make intercity e-bus operations viable.