All aboard: A peek at the new compact driving India’s intercity e-bus operations

Manas Pimpalkhare
11 min read6 Sep 2026, 05:01 PM IST
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An intercity e-bus at LeafyBus’ New Delhi depot stands over the maintenance and servicing pit. (Manas Pimpalkhare)
Summary
Manufacturers, operators, lenders and charging solution providers are forming relationships that are making these long-distance services viable.

NEW DELHI: One Sunday late in 2024, Saurabh Patwardhan was at home in Pune with electric buses on his mind. He was planning to pitch the electric vehicles to his father (and boss) Prasanna Patwardhan, chairman of the 40-year-old Prasanna Group, a family-run bus operating company.

A little nervous, Patwardhan asked his father whether the business, which started in 1988, could run electric buses again. “We had tried our hand at e-buses in 2019, on the Mumbai-Pune route. But our attempt went under in no time,” he recalls.

Fortunately, Patwardhan Sr. gave his assent. Today, the son, who is a director of Prasanna Purple Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd, runs 62 intercity e-buses, and is planning to increase that count to 100 in the coming months.

Patwardhan’s bet on electric buses is part of the broader shift on Indian roads and highways. India has quickly become the third-largest e-bus market in the world by sales, with more than 5,300 e-buses sold in FY26, a 37% increase from the previous fiscal year, according to data from the Vahan portal, the government’s registry of new vehicles.

These sales figures are propelled by e-bus operators such as GreenCell Mobility-backed, Mumbai-headquartered NueGo, New Delhi-based LeafyBus, Bengaluru’s FreshBus, the Indian arm of German bus operator FlixBus, which operates in North and South India, Gurugram-based zingbus, and Pune’s Prasanna Purple Mobility Solutions.

In a sense, 2026 is an inflection point, because policy support is gradually moving from subsidies for intra-city e-buses to financing benefits for intercity e-buses.

The Union ministry of heavy industries (MHI), the nodal authority for electric vehicles in India, said in April that it is working on a new scheme to provide cheaper loans to e-bus and e-truck operations to boost adoption.

As of May, the scheme was slated to have a corpus of 9,852 crore to support 50,000 e-buses and 50,000 e-trucks in five years. More recent discussions on the scheme have also considered financing support for the charging solutions used by these commercial electric vehicles, as reported by Mint on 31 August.

This public policy shift comes after more than a decade of government support for intra-city e-buses, with the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric vehicles (FAME) schemes, which ran from 2015 to 2024, providing incentives to state and city governments to use electric buses. The Centre’s ongoing 11,900-crore PM E-Drive, the successor to FAME, has allocated nearly 40% of its outlay towards putting 14,028 new e-buses on the roads of the nine biggest cities in India.

The potential market is huge, with India having around 340,000 intercity buses in 2024, out of a total of around 2 million buses, according to a February 2026 Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) whitepaper.

It is possible, however, that India’s intercity e-bus operators are driving into a hobbled ecosystem with myriad challenges, including the high upfront cost of an e-bus—at least twice that of a diesel counterpart—and a lack of charging solutions for heavy commercial vehicles.

Out of the 67,657 public electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the country as of 4 September, according to data compiled by state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, only 534 (0.7%) have a capacity of 121–240 kilowatts (kW), while just nine (0.01%) have a capacity above 240kW. BHEL, which operates under the ministry of heavy industries, is the nodal agency for charging infrastructure incentives under PM E-Drive.

Superchargers—those with capacity above 240 kW—are crucial for e-bus operations. The limited availability of these chargers, among other things, is pushing operators, manufacturers, financiers and charging providers to work together to make intercity e-bus operations viable.

Compelling business case

To be sure, diesel buses still rule the roads, be it for intra-city or intercity travel, and make up the vast majority of India’s 2 million buses. To begin with they are far cheaper: a diesel bus for intercity operations costs around 65–70 lakh, while a comparable electric bus will cost 1.6–1.8 crore.

While financing is required for both powertrains, an operator can secure a diesel bus with a contribution of 3 lakh, while the required contribution rises to at least 15 lakh for an electric bus. “So, purchasing 100 diesel buses is a 3 crore bill for me, while 100 electric buses would cost at least 15 crore up front,” Patwardhan told Mint.

Diesel buses only need to pick up passengers and move. Fuel can be topped up at any retail outlet, something electric bus operators have to plan for in advance. “There is far more planning involved for e-buses—battery size, charging requirements, route planning, etc.—whereas there is greater ease of doing business with diesel buses because everything is standardized,” Patwardhan adds.

Even with all these disadvantages, e-buses are now seeing some traction, because despite their high cost, the operational economics are too compelling to ignore. Operators such as Patwardhan say there is a saving of nearly 5 on every kilometre for an e-bus, compared to a diesel bus. On a daily run of 600 km, that amounts to a saving of 3,000, or close to 1 lakh a month. And that is why operators are willing to pay nearly three times more to buy an e-bus.

A big factor in the growing traction for intercity e-buses today is a kind of convergence among different stakeholders in the ecosystem. E-bus makers, operators, financiers or lessors, and charging solution providers are forming contractual relationships aimed at achieving a common goal: unit economics.

One such relationship is in the supply of electricity. “Commercial mobility is enabled with certain unit economics, which makes the cost of power crucial,” says Kartikey Hariyani, chief executive of ChargeZone, a Vadodara-based charge point operator (CPO). E-bus companies and CPOs that Mint spoke with said bus operators can receive electricity at around 14–15 per unit if they strike a deal with a charge point operator, against a retail price of 24–25 per unit.

“The advantage of tying up with a charge point operator is that the e-bus operator does not have to burn cash up front to invest in land and charging infrastructure,” says Shyamasis Das, who heads the electric mobility research vertical at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP), a Delhi-based think tank.

Also Read | Centre to accelerate EV charging infra on 74 key highway routes

There is a kind of mutual dependence in the relationship because both sides have to sink huge amounts of money into their respective businesses. “A supercharging station with a capacity to park and charge 10 buses requires an investment of about 5–7 crore. CPOs are willing to invest in more chargers, but they also want assured demand from e-bus operators to make these chargers viable,” explains Hariyani. His company operates 550 supercharging stations.

Another relationship that has developed is between financiers, who have embraced the business model despite the high upfront cost, and operators.

A standard 13.5-metre seater-cum-sleeper electric bus costs 1.6–1.8 crore, according to multiple operators. The financier or lessor covers around 80% of the cost, with the operator chipping in with the rest. The operator repays the financier over a 5–8 year period in monthly payments, while also undertaking maintenance and paying manpower salaries using fare revenue.

But it takes a lot of forethought and groundwork to achieve the unit economics needed to make an e-bus operation profitable. “Since intercity e-buses run 500–600 km daily, the planning for charging solutions is critical,” says Hariyani.

Also Read | Why financing is the missing link in India's e-truck and e-bus push

Patwardhan says that once his company figured out a way to run an e-bus profitably, the path forward became clear. It involved ensuring that every e-bus runs as much as possible to make up for its high upfront cost. “The unit economics are key here. We have figured out that if our asset runs 15,000 km in a month, it can work. For it to run that much, your charging at depots needs to be optimised. Once that is done, the per km cost of operations is 4–5 lower for electric buses compared with diesel buses,” he explains.

Two kinds of chargers are generally considered by e-bus operators: those installed at both ends of a journey, and opportunity charging facilities located along the route, says Rohan Dewan, founder and CEO of Delhi-based bus operator LeafyBus. “We have depots on all our routes, so the bus can be charged at the end of every journey,” he adds.

LeafyBus operates multiple routes in North India connecting Delhi with cities such as Jaipur and Dehradun. Opportunity chargers, located at strategic points along highways, serve as supplementary charging infrastructure, and can typically extend the range of an electric bus by approximately 80–100 km.

But those chargers may not always come into play. While an e-bus has a range of 280–360 km on a full charge, intercity e-bus routes are mostly short: 50–150 km routes are the most common, although some 300–400 km routes are beginning to be covered now.

‘Sweating’ for the topline

After an intercity e-bus has been procured with financing support and planned charging solutions, the next part of the new compact is running the bus—‘sweating the asset’ in industry parlance—to generate the most revenue.

In sweating an e-bus, each operator has its own math. Sudhakar Chirra, founder and CEO of FreshBus, told Mint that each asset has to run 660 km every day for the company to be profitable.

“The biggest cell we use is a 420 kWh one, and it can comfortably ensure that the e-bus runs 350-370 km with no charge in between. Electric buses get the best unit economics when you sweat the asset properly. And it is very important to note that the demand for electric buses is not coming from passengers, it is coming from bus operators,” says Chirra.

Fast-charging solutions in depots are crucial for the unit economics to work, Chirra adds, noting that a 60 kW charger could theoretically charge a 420 kWh battery in seven hours, but that much downtime is not feasible in sweating the asset. His company operates 86 e-buses on routes to Bengaluru, Tirupati, and Vijayawada, among other southern cities.

An e-bus depot, where buses halt between journeys for charging and upkeep, is a good place to gauge the performance of an operator’s e-buses.

Mint visited LeafyBus’s depot in northeast Delhi, about 20 minutes away from the city’s main bus terminal at Kashmere Gate. “We dispatch our buses from here after charging them, and pick up passengers at Kashmere Gate,” Dewan told Mint over the loud ‘whoosh’ of an e-bus charging.

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Dual charging guns plugged into an intercity e-bus. The bus charges with a fairly loud ‘whoosh’. (Manas Pimpalkhare)
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An e-bus plugged into a fast charger. (Manas Pimpalkhare)

The activity of each bus is monitored digitally using cameras and vehicle telematics. “We track everything through an app, and our monitoring teams,” he says, pointing at a small digital camera in the driver cabin, and a device for telematics from the vehicle, to track the amount of charge left in the vehicle, its location, and so on.

While operators rely on telematics to improve a vehicle’s performance, financiers study the data generated to ascertain if the expensive electric asset they have funded is being used optimally to generate the revenue needed to repay the loan.

“EVs as an asset generate a lot of data, which can be monitored. For financiers and operators that have bet on electric buses, the vehicle needs to be tracked with a sort of P&L (profit and loss) statement, where not just the cost of running the vehicle, but the revenue generated is also monitored,” says Alpna Jain, co-founder and chief business officer of Drivn, a Gurugram-based EV leasing platform.

“To track the revenues, we need to start by tracking specific routes. And on these routes, we have real time data in terms of occupancies, ongoing bus schedules that are running, patterns for weekdays and weekends, etc.,” says Jain. Her company has developed a data analytics platform to assist e-bus operators.

“These records will be able to show whether an asset is sweating fully, ensuring that the cost of operation remains low and revenues are maximised,” Drivn’s CBO explains. “By tracking ‘asset sweat’, lenders can identify underperforming assets early, validate underwriting assumptions, and proactively manage portfolio quality, well before any repayment stress becomes visible.”

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Leafybus’ internal management app that allows tracking the location, battery health, remaining charge and other aspects for its fleet of e-buses. (Manas Pimpalkhare)

Manufacturers get on board

With demand picking up, manufacturers, too, are trying to design buses specifically for intercity travel.

“Intra-city buses are designed for city commutes, shorter routes and high passenger throughput, prioritising quick acceleration, regenerative braking efficiency and optimal energy utilisation in dense urban environments,” says Nishant Arya, chairman of JBM Electric Vehicles, which sold the highest number of electric buses (1,282) in FY26, in a written response to Mint. “In contrast, intercity buses are engineered for longer distances, higher cruising speeds and enhanced passenger comfort for longer distances. They require larger battery capacities, and aerodynamically optimised designs to maximise range and efficiency.”

However, with additional features vehicle costs increse. “Intercity e-buses are typically more expensive than intra-city e-buses due to higher battery capacity, extended range requirements and additional comfort and safety features,” Arya adds.

This higher cost, however, needs to be seen in context of the benefits it provides in terms of longer battery life, effectively reducing the need for charging, and the total cost of ownership, says Arya.

Operators agree. “An intercity e-bus can cost me around 1.80 crore,” says Dewan of LeafyBus. “A low-floor intracity e-bus can cost around 1.20 crore. That’s a third lower.”

This higher cost, however, needs to be seen in context of the benefits it provides in terms of longer battery life, effectively reducing the need for charging, says Arya.

Other manufacturers that are in various stages of developing and deploying intercity e-buses, according to their public statements, include Tata Motors, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, and Hinduja Group’s Switch Mobility.

The new emerging business model for e-bus operators will develop as global battery prices decline, and charging technology matures and becomes widespread in India. However, experts say the foundational contractual relationships that have been formed today are likely to remain.

“Even if chargers are widespread and abundant, say two decades down the line, e-bus operators will continue utilising the services of charge point operators,” says Das of CSEP. “And those operators that have the investment appetite and long-term plans will find merit in setting up their own captive chargers.”

Also Read | E-truck, e-bus makers to seek another exemption from localization norms
Key Takeaways
  • 5,300: Number of e-buses sold in the country in FY26, a 37% jump over FY25. India has become the third-largest e-bus market in the world by sales.
  • 340,000: Number of intercity buses in India in 2024, out of a total of 2 million buses, according to a recent SIAM whitepaper.
  • ₹11,900 crore: Outlay of the PM E-Drive scheme, of which nearly 40% has been allocated for 14,028 new e-buses to run in India’s nine biggest cities.

About the Author

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

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