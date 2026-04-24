West Asia war sends international operations of Indian carriers into tailspin, Air India Express worst affected

Abhishek Law
3 min read24 Apr 2026, 12:25 PM IST
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The Iran war on 28 February triggered widespread airspace closures, disrupting one of the world’s busiest aviation corridors. (HT)
Summary
India's international air travel hit a four-year low in March due to the West Asia conflict, with Air India Express experiencing a 68% decline in departures. Overall international departures fell 40%, signaling significant disruptions in key routes and rising operational challenges for airlines.

India’s international air travel fell to a four-year low in March as the West Asia conflict disrupted key routes, with Air India Express emerging as the worst-hit among local carriers.

The low-cost carrier of Air India, which has a heavy exposure to the region, recorded the steepest decline. Its departures plunged 68% to 1,263 in March from 3,928 a year ago. Passenger traffic fell 66% to 169,000 from 496,000, underscoring the airline’s reliance on Gulf routes.

Air India Express, which has 17 overseas destinations including Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, has not said if it is redeploying under-utilized aircraft on other routes.

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International departures at InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, fell 36% to 5,238 flights in March from 8,231 a year earlier. Passenger traffic declined 37% to 809,000 from 1.28 million.

The airline has cut frequencies on West and Central Asian routes and scaled back some European routes as longer flying times and operational constraints weighed on schedules.

“Numbers clearly reflect the West Asia crises playing out for Indian airlines. Dubai has restricted foreign airlines to one daily flight. Same restrictions or curbs have not been levied by India on carriers based out of Dubai. And this has a pronounced impact on players like Air India Express,” said captain Mohan Ranganathan, an aviation expert and former member of the Civil Aviation Safety Advisory Council. “Air India Express is also the hardest hit since over 50% of its international routes cover the Gulf.”

International departures by Indian airlines fell 40% year-on-year to 11,284 in March from 18,502 a year earlier, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Passenger traffic dropped more than 36% over this period, with 1.84 million passengers flying overseas, compared with 2.9 million in March last year.

Lowest since covid era

This marks the lowest level of international operations since overseas air travel from India resumed on 27 March 2022 after covid. The outbreak of war in Iran on 28 February led to widespread airspace closures and operational disruptions across one of the busiest aviation corridors globally.

Also Read | ₹500 crore hit: The US-Iran war grounds Indian airline profits.

Routes to the region account for almost half of the international capacity of Indian carriers. Since the conflict began, more than 10,000 flights have been cancelled through April. Daily departures to West Asia have plunged to about 80-90 flights from 300-350 earlier, a senior civil aviation ministry official said. The affected destinations include Dubai, Sharjah, Doha, Riyadh and Dammam.

Airlines are also grappling with supply-side constraints and rising costs. Restricted access to West Asia’s airspace and a continuing ban on using Pakistani airspace have forced carriers to take longer, more circuitous routes to destinations in Europe and North America. Jet fuel prices have almost doubled since March, further squeezing margins.

The disruption has kept international airfares elevated and constrained capacity on key routes. Fuel surcharges have gone up for international routes.

Load factors

The West Asia conflict has effectively shut or restricted a corridor handling roughly 25% of global international passenger traffic, brokerage Motilal Oswal said in a 25 March note.

“This is not a demand-side shock; load factors on affected routes were healthy before the closure. It is a pure supply-side constraint, driven by airspace access,” Motilal Oswal said.

Also Read | How West Asia conflict adds to Indian airlines' turbulence

Tata Group’s Air India, the full-service carrier, reported a comparatively smaller impact on departures and passenger count. Its international departures fell to 4,154 in March from 5,222 a year earlier, while passenger numbers dropped to 779,000 from 965,000, as per DGCA data.

SpiceJet Ltd’s international departures dropped 60% to 300 flights in March from 758 a year earlier. Passenger traffic dropped 65% to 38,000 from 111,000, DGCA data showed.

Akasa Air’s international departures slipped about 10% to 329 flights from 363, while passenger numbers rose 4%. The airline’s load factor improved to about 81% from roughly 70% a year earlier, indicating better capacity utilization despite fewer flights.

Responses from India’s civil aviation ministry and Indian airlines are awaited.

About the Author

Abhishek Law

Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.

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