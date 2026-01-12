Why India's iron ore imports are at a seven-year high despite ample reserves
A global glut of high-grade ore, weak prices, and domestic supply constraints are pushing steelmakers to import more just as capacity expansion accelerates.
MUMBAI: A global glut of high-grade iron ore is reshaping India’s raw material economics—and pushing steelmakers to import more at home’s expense. The country's iron ore imports climbed to a seven-year high in 2025, as shortages of high-grade domestic ore, softer international prices and logistical challenges pushed steelmakers to look overseas—raising concerns over raw material security just as capacity expansion accelerates.