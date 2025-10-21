India-Japan Fund to deploy $600mn in three years; focus remains green, cross-country manufacturing
Summary
India-Japan Fund has invested over a third of its $600 million capital focusing on companies with environmental impact and those active in the India-Japan manufacturing corridor. After the recent EKA Mobility deal, fund head Krishna Kumar says plans are to fully deploy funds in three years.
The $600 million India-Japan Fund (IJF) has deployed just over a third of its capital to date and will be done fully deploying funds within the next three years, a top executive at the fund said.
