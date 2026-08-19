India’s campus talent is crowding into a few coveted careers

Dipti SharmaDevina Sengupta
4 min read19 Aug 2026, 05:50 AM IST
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Institutes say students decide on their jobs based on the compensation and growth opportunities offered during the recruitment process.
Summary
India Inc. faces a talent allocation problem as students flock to glamorous roles like equity research, investment banking and consulting, while risk, sales, compliance and operations remain understaffed. 

India's campus talent is queuing up for high-paying, high-visibility roles considered “glamorous”. Students are opting for roles in investment banking, equity research and trading, and consulting, while employers are finding it harder to attract talent for positions in risk management, manufacturing, and derivatives.

The mismatch is raising questions about whether campus hiring is creating an oversupply of candidates for a small group of high-paying careers while leaving a shortage of skilled workers in other parts of the economy.

Companies and education experts point to the perceived lifestyle and status attached to some professions, while institutes say students decide on their jobs based on the compensation and growth opportunities offered during the recruitment process.

"I do think that it's a bad talent allocation problem because today, you can build an interesting career across many domains in the asset management industry," said Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer at Edelweiss Mutual Fund. “A successful career is about matching your skill set and interests with market demand. Many people have talent for other parts of the investment industry, but they force themselves down the path of equity research and investing. I think it is because of glamour.”

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Gupta said students should instead look at where demand for certain roles could be 15-20 years from now and "look at where there is less supply and less competition now." Private debt, real assets, Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit), Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), public wealth, Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), and risk management deserve more attention.

Crowded lanes

Placement processes in engineering and management school campuses reflect the skew. Students often tweak their resumes or take additional courses to qualify for a coveted job.

Coding, artificial intelligence, consulting, high-frequency trading (HFT), and investment banking are some of the top draws because of the compensation offered, which can run up to crores. As demand for these jobs rises, other sectors are left with a smaller pool of candidates, prompting companies to widen their search to get a pick of the top draw.

Chairperson of the placement committee at IIM Ahmedabad, Viswanath Pingali, said students are largely trying to maximise their long-term career prospects. "More specifically, when they leave a sector or a domain, they will continue to be in demand because of the 'glamorous' tag attached with that job, along with enhanced learning opportunities such roles tend to provide."

But pay remains the primary factor. "...because they pay well and students have EMIs to pay. However, the onus cannot be on campuses to push students towards or away from certain fields," Pingali added.

High costs for acquiring a degree reinforce the trend. Fees at the older IIMs can range from 25 lakh to 28 lakh for a two-year management degree, while a four-year engineering degree from an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) could be less than half that. However, one needs to factor in the time, preparations, and costs that many students may have incurred while preparing for the entrance examinations.

Although median compensation has risen over the last couple of years, the geopolitical tensions have made firms and markets hesitant about their hiring plans, which in turn may affect upcoming batches. Mint reported in March that IIM’s median compensation went up by 25-40% from the 2020 pandemic-era batch as the batch of 2026 got recruited for specialised roles.

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Anthony Heredia, MD and CEO of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund, says that the investment side of the industry often gains visibility. While many freshers aspire to join equity research and fund management because those roles are the most visible, asset management firms need far more people in sales, distribution, operations, technology, risk and compliance than in investments, he said.

"Not everyone is cut out for investing, and not everyone will enjoy it." In fact, investment teams make up only a small fraction of the workforce in most fund houses.

Education analysts note that students are opting for profiles that come with an illusion of a certain lifestyle.

"Most students have very little knowledge of what a career entails. They go for a stream that is in vogue," said Suchindra Kumar, partner and leader - education, PwC India. “Sectors like consulting are considered glamorous. An equity research versus equity sales has very different lifestyles. The concept of what an 'easy' job is becomes a parameter for the selection.”

Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC, said vacancies in pure equity research or fund management are extremely limited (often once a year or once every few years at a given firm), while sales, compliance, back-office, marketing, risk, operations and related roles open far more frequently (potentially 100 times a year across the industry).

"Students today are generally sharper about matching ambition to capability and realistic probability of entry. If pure pay were the sole magnet, we would see large numbers of mutual-fund professionals migrating into HFT or sell-side research, where compensation can be substantially higher; that mass shift does not occur," said Shah.

Also Read | Fewer jobs in the market? Some of India's top companies are hiring less

About the Authors

Dipti Sharma

Dipti has spent nearly a decade happily knee-deep in the fast-moving, occasionally nerve-wracking, and always fascinating world of stock markets, tracking everything from sharp sell-offs to surprise rallies, and the narratives that drive them. She began her journalism journey at Informist, sharpened her market instincts at CNBC Digital and Moneycontrol, and is now charting new territory with Mint. Here, she is exploring new ground, bringing together sharp analysis, on-ground insights, and a keen eye for what really moves markets.<br><br>Before stepping into journalism, Dipti studied law and worked with a solicitor firm for close to three years, an experience that gave her a strong foundation in analytical thinking, contracts, and corporate structures. But the pull of markets and storytelling proved stronger, prompting a switch from law to journalism.<br><br>She writes about stocks and investments, but that’s only part of the story. Dipti also teams up with market experts to turn complex trends into sharp, easy-to-understand videos, occasionally peeks at deals and acquisitions, and regularly picks the brains of industry leaders. Somewhere between earnings calls, market swings, and boardroom chatter, she’s always looking for the next story that explains what’s really moving the markets.

Devina Sengupta

Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consulting sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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