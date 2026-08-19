India’s campus talent is crowding into a few coveted careers

India's campus talent is queuing up for high-paying, high-visibility roles considered “glamorous”. Students are opting for roles in investment banking, equity research and trading, and consulting, while employers are finding it harder to attract talent for positions in risk management, manufacturing, and derivatives.
The mismatch is raising questions about whether campus hiring is creating an oversupply of candidates for a small group of high-paying careers while leaving a shortage of skilled workers in other parts of the economy.