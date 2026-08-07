JSW Steel and Tata Steel choose different growth paths—one bets on scale, the other on value

Dipali Banka
4 min read7 Aug 2026, 05:30 AM IST
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JSW Steel aims to double its steelmaking capacity to 80 million tonnes per annum by 2031. (Reuters)
Summary
While JSW Steel is expanding its production capacity aggressively through new projects and joint ventures, Tata Steel is betting on higher-margin, value-added products. Their strategies are more nuanced than stark and present different choices being made in a red-hot market for steel.

India's two largest steelmakers are pursuing different routes to their next phase of growth, reflecting contrasting priorities in an increasingly competitive market. While JSW Steel is expanding its steelmaking capacity mostly through new projects and joint ventures, Tata Steel is betting on higher-margin, value-added products.

JSW Steel, India's largest steelmaker, led by CEO and joint managing director Jayant Acharya, aims to double its steelmaking capacity to 80 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2031 through brownfield and greenfield expansions and joint ventures. This would make it one of the world's largest steel producers outside of China.

Also Read | POSCO, JSW Steel plan $8-9 bn Odisha plant in high-stakes joint venture

Tata Steel, the country's second-largest steelmaker, meanwhile, believes growth need not be driven by relentless capacity addition. The company, led by CEO and managing director T.V. Narendran, is prioritizing expanding its portfolio of downstream products such as precision tubes, speciality steel wires, coated sheets and tinplates.

JSW, part of the Sajjan Jindal-controlled conglomerate, has forged at least two joint ventures with foreign partners: Japan’s JFE Steel Corp. and South Korea’s Posco, which will help the Indian steel major add 16 million tonnes (mt) capacity. It has also raised its standalone capacity target to 62 mtpa by FY32 from its earlier goal of 50 mtpa by 2031.

“Yes, we would like to be one of the largest steel players globally and I think this brings us to the top few in the world," Acharya told Mint at the steelmaker’s headquarters in Mumbai business district Bandra Kurla Complex in May.

Value downstream vs. upstream

By comparison, Tata Steel has a capacity target of 40 mt from a domestic capacity of 27.4 mt. Initially, the guidance was to reach this target by 2030, the company is now not in a hurry to increase capacity.

“At some point in time in the future, the downstream volume can be bigger than upstream. I can always buy upstream from someone else," Narendran had told Mint in an earlier interview.

In the steel industry, upstream refers to the production of primary steel and downstream involves processing this primary steel into higher-value, ready-to-use products such as precision tubes, specialty steel wires, and coated sheets for use in automobiles, construction, infrastructure and agriculture.

Tata Steel is unlikely to see a significant increase in steel volumes before 2031, when the 4.8 mtpa expansion at its Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd unit is to be commissioned.

Tata Steel, to be sure, has the option to expand capacity to 65 mt—Narendran said earlier that it is in talks with the Maharashtra government for around 3,000 acres land in Gadchiroli that could support a 15-million-tonnes expansion.

Separately, the CEO is of the view that in the domestic market, Tata Steel wants to fly solo rather than in partnerships, as India’s steel demand grows at a steady pace.

JSW Steel has outperformed both Tata Steel and the benchmark Sensex this year, with its shares gaining 12.28% from the beginning of the year versus Tata Steel's 6.22% rise and the Sensex's 7.60% loss.

Analysts ask questions

However, not all analysts are convinced by that approach.

"Steel remains a scale business. Companies first need to build upstream capacity and then add downstream capabilities," said Sumangal Nevatia, director at brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities. “Tata Steel has traditionally grown both together, but this time, its upstream expansion is progressing more slowly.”

He pointed out that expansion at both ends of the value chain can be pursued with a strong balance sheet like JSW Steel and Jindal Steel are doing. Jindal Steel, India's no. 5 ranked steel maker by capacity, is controlled by Naveen Jindal, Sajjan's younger brother.

Also Read | Why JSW Steel's strong Q1 may not be the biggest positive

Nevatia added a nuance: what appears to be contrasting strategies is, to some extent, "a matter of communication," he said, implying that there was a larger divergence in the narrative set by the two companies around rather than underlying strategies.

Analysts at Jefferies, too, were sceptical of the Tata Steel strategy. "Tata's focus has shifted from primary steel expansion to downstream, although we are unconvinced that the latter requires de-prioritizing the former," analysts Sagar Sahu and Nitij Mangal wrote in a report dated 2 August.

Analysts also attribute JSW Steel's aggressive expansion to the financial strength it gained from its stake sale of Bhushan Power & Steel, announced last December, netting it nearly 24,500 crore.

Not binary a choice

The contrast between JSW Steel and Tata Steel is often overstated, said Kotak's Nevatia. “JSW is undoubtedly pursuing a much more aggressive upstream expansion strategy, but that doesn't mean it is ignoring value-added products. …after the Bhushan Power & Steel stake sale, the company has the flexibility to invest simultaneously in upstream capacity and downstream, value-added businesses. It is a comprehensive growth strategy rather than an either-or approach.”

Equirus analysts Siddharth Gadekar and Shivansh Singh also favour JSW's strategy. In a note dated 19 July, they said the company "offers the strongest medium-term volume growth visibility within our coverage universe," supported by its expansion pipeline, growing value-added products portfolio and continued cost optimization.

Also Read | Tata Steel seeks to prioritize value-added steel over capacity addition

They added that the safeguard duty imposed by the Indian government in December 2025, along with the JSW-JFE joint venture, has materially strengthened the company's earnings outlook and balance sheet.

About the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

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