India June air traffic tops pre-covid level but capacity deployed falls 5%: Icra2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 06:21 PM IST
Airlines have not been able to deploy higher capacity than pre-covid levels, partly due to supply chain issues and also due to the void left by the suspension of Go First in May.
New Delhi: Domestic air traffic in June rose 4% from pre-covid levels to approximately 12.5 million passengers, ratings agency Icra said, indicating continued revival of the Indian aviation market.
