Indian airlines are expected to have reported a net loss of ₹110 billion to ₹130 billion in FY23 due to elevated ATF prices twined with depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar. The net loss is likely to narrow to ₹50 billion to ₹70 billion in FY24 as airlines continue to witness healthy passenger traffic growth and improve their RASK-CASK spread through better pricing discipline, Icra added.