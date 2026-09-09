India’s laptop market braces for its worst festive season in eight years

Shouvik DasSoumya Gupta
4 min read9 Sep 2026, 09:02 AM IST
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The decline in consumer sales of laptops is expected to be in double digits as buyers baulk at a steep and sudden rise in prices.
Summary
A memory chip crisis has come to haunt India’s peak laptop sales season, which runs from regional festivals in September through the end of the year and accounts for more than a third of the full year’s electronics sales.

New Delhi/Mumbai: Consumer laptop sales in India’s $6-billion market could see a double-digit decline in the July-September quarter, hit by inadequate supplies, rising prices and muted demand, potentially making it the industry’s worst festive season in eight years.

Data sourced by Mint from International Data Corporation (IDC) showed that India's laptop market, which includes consumers, enterprises and governments, is likely to decline 5% in the ongoing September quarter. The decline in consumer sales is expected to be steeper, at double digits, as buyers baulk at a steep and sudden rise in laptop prices due to memory chips becoming more expensive.

However, the overall decline is likely to be milder as companies have stocked up on personal computers (PCs) to lock in prices before they rise further, said Navkendar Singh, associate vice-president at IDC India.

“Supplies to many independent retailers remain weak, although this is not because brands are prioritizing direct enterprise sales over consumers—the two channels work differently. The big reason is the memory chip crisis, which has seen laptop prices already go up by about 50%, and the same is set to go up further,” Singh added. “The idea of a decent under- 50,000 laptop is a thing of the past, hitting overall consumer laptop demand that is sure to register a decline this year.”

At least four industry executives confirmed that laptop prices have risen, and even doubled in some cases. Data collated by Mint show that on average, an entry-level laptop that previously cost 30,000 is being sold at 50,000 now. At the same time, mid-range laptops that previously cost 50,000 are now being sold at 80,000.

Nilesh Gupta, director and managing partner at electronics retail chain, Vijay Sales, said that the worst may not be over yet. “Based on brand indications, laptop prices are set to increase by another 15-20% until mid-2027—after which it is likely to somewhat stabilize. Until then, prices are likely to be increased by brands in multiple tranches, and it remains to be seen if such continued rise could eventually hurt sales in a sizeable way,” he said.

Such steep price hikes are already hurting the industry. A senior sales executive at one of India's top five laptop sellers told Mint, requesting anonymity, that the company's internal data showed all lead indicators for laptop sales were down, including imports, Microsoft ID activations and retail offtake tracked by market researcher GfK.

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The AI effect

Memory chips including RAM (for multitasking) and SSD (for storage) have increased to account for “up to 50%” of a laptop’s bill of materials since January, the executive cited above said, adding, “In the post-AI boom, the prices of these components have doubled just this year.”

IDC's Singh agreed, adding that for a laptop costing about 80,000, manufacturing costs have risen to 45,000 amid a sharp increase in memory chip prices.

Since the pandemic, the laptops market was the sole bright spot in India’s consumer electronics industries—which saw sales of both smartphones and smartwatches decline steadily over the past five years. IDC data show that laptops had their best year ever in 2025, when over 15.9 million PCs were sold in the country—of which nearly 13 million were laptops. Much of this record growth in laptop sales, however, came through company deals—enterprise sales of laptops grew 21%, while consumer sales rose at a far slower 3.5% in 2025.

This year too, laptop sales benefited from government and business demand, growing 31% year-on-year in the March quarter and 12% in the June quarter. Consumer sales rose 11% in the March quarter and 6% in the three months through June. Yet, laptop sales continued to grow, driven in part by fears of price hikes. That is no longer the case.

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Festive sales

The ongoing September quarter holds significance as it precedes India’s peak laptop sales season, which runs from regional festivals in September through the end of the year. This period alone accounts for more than a third of the full year’s electronics sales.

Historical data tracked by IDC show that PC sales, of which over 80% are laptops, grew from 2.7 million units in the September quarter of 2018 to 4.9 million in the September quarter of 2025. The only year when sales declined was the September quarter of 2022, when sales to consumers dropped 10.2% after two years of heavy remote-work-fuelled purchases through the pandemic.

Companies, too, are acknowledging the impact. Harish Kohli, president and managing director at Acer India, said that laptop prices have seen “a significant jump” by 40% on average, and even “up to 100% this year” in some cases. He added that government tenders for laptop procurement have also been hit, compounding the industry's slowdown. “Many of the tenders had to be scrapped because there was a big gap between the price which companies quoted now and the budgets they had available. But now, new tenders are coming in with new budgets.”

Detailed questionnaires sent to the India arms of HP, Lenovo, Dell and Asus had not received responses till press time. These four companies, along with Kohli’s Acer, are India’s top five laptop sellers, accounting for 86% of all laptops sold in India in the first six months of this year.

For now, Vijay Sales’s Gupta said he is assured of steady supplies. “Overall, there is no concern of supplies during the festive season. What happens to the demand if price hikes continue is a different worry altogether,” he said.

Gupta can draw confidence from the fact that Vijay Sales is one of India’s largest electronics retailers. But that may not be the case for its smaller rivals.

A multi-outlet retailer in Kolkata, who requested anonymity due to brand-linked non-disclosure agreements, said that he has not received any indication of adequate supplies during the period. “We’re only able to show limited variants of laptops to buyers. There too, most people see the higher prices, and decide to shelve their purchases. If the festive season continues this way, we’d be very concerned,” the retailer added.

About the Author

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, across print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

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