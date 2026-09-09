India’s laptop market braces for its worst festive season in eight years

New Delhi/Mumbai: Consumer laptop sales in India’s $6-billion market could see a double-digit decline in the July-September quarter, hit by inadequate supplies, rising prices and muted demand, potentially making it the industry’s worst festive season in eight years.
Data sourced by Mint from International Data Corporation (IDC) showed that India's laptop market, which includes consumers, enterprises and governments, is likely to decline 5% in the ongoing September quarter. The decline in consumer sales is expected to be steeper, at double digits, as buyers baulk at a steep and sudden rise in laptop prices due to memory chips becoming more expensive.