Legal chemicals are being diverted to make illicit drugs. Here’s how India plans to plug the gap

New Delhi: India plans to introduce a voluntary code of conduct for precursor chemicals—essential raw materials for legal medicines and industrial goods—to prevent their diversion from legitimate uses to illicit drug manufacturing, two officials aware of the matter said, citing official documents.
The framework, being developed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under the home affairs ministry in consultation with the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA), covers chemical producers, pharmaceutical firms, logistics providers, exporters, and regulatory bodies.