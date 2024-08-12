Industry
India dialling China for its lithium-ion cell ambitions despite tensions
Alisha Sachdev 6 min read 12 Aug 2024, 07:00 AM IST
SummaryWithout China, it might take India decades rather than a few years to achieve scale in battery cell manufacturing. We must acknowledge that, despite geopolitical tensions, our economy is deeply linked with China, Jayadev Galla, chairman, Amara Raja, told Mint.
A growing number of Indian companies are striking licensing and technology transfer agreements with China's leading lithium-ion cell suppliers, in a sign the country's drive to domestically produce electric vehicle (EV) battery cells is increasingly dependent on Chinese expertise and technology.
