India eyes storing its oil in Japan, South Korea, Singapore
Summary
- This is the not the first time the government is considering storing India's crude outside the country. In 2020, India and the US had signed a memorandum of understanding to begin cooperation on strategic petroleum reserves operation and maintenance.
New Delhi: State-run Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL) is considering taking storage space on rent in southeast Asia to store crude oil. It is looking in particular at Singapore, Japan and South Korea for their strategic, logistical and economic viability, said two people in the know of the developments.