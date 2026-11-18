India’s affluent car buyers are soon going to be spoilt for choice. After decades of choosing among three marquee German brands—Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi—they will have four new brands vying for a share of the growing luxury-car market, including one from BMW itself.
Hyundai’s Genesis, BMW’s Alpina, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles' Avinya and BYD’s Denza are targeting the market, betting on rising affluence in both large and smaller cities. While Denza has already entered India, Avinya and Genesis are expected to launch over the next 12 months. BMW has yet to clarify Alpina’s launch timeline.