It's the crazy rich Indians' turn to rewrite the luxury travel playbook

A Mumbai business family recently booked all 14 villas at the Maldives' Soneva Secret, where nightly rates for a single villa range from about $3,300 for entry-level hideaways to over $15,000 for premier overwater and floating villas.
The multi-generational holiday included a chartered seaplane timed to the family's arrival, personal butlers, private chefs, bespoke beach dinners, yacht excursions, guided snorkelling trips, daily spa treatments and wellness practitioners on call. Every detail was tailored to the family's preferences, while the entire resort remained exclusively theirs, ensuring complete privacy for grandparents, parents, children and great-grandchildren.
What could easily be a scene from Dil Dhadakne Do, Luxury hotel executives say requests from Indians to buy out entire resorts for extended family holidays are no longer exceptional.