India dealmaking sees long-term bets despite global volatility

“But a lot has changed over the years. Several new sectors like infrastructure, real estate, EMS and e-commerce have been created in the last two decades. We have seen healthcare and pharma become far deeper. So, when you look at the deal-making that has happened in the last five years, it's been very distributed and across sectors,” Jhaveri said, adding that the market depth is large and spread across multiple sectors. “There is a decent mix of private equity and corporates taking part in transactions today.”