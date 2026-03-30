Mumbai: India is expected to sustain strong M&A momentum, including cross-border deals, as investors take a long-term view despite macro headwinds, top executives said at the Mint India Investment Summit.
India dealmaking sees long-term bets despite global volatility
SummaryIndia’s M&A momentum remains strong, driven by abundant capital and long-term investor confidence, even as global players turn cautious and domestic corporates take the lead.
Mumbai: India is expected to sustain strong M&A momentum, including cross-border deals, as investors take a long-term view despite macro headwinds, top executives said at the Mint India Investment Summit.
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