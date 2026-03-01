The 6% yield secret: Why some platforms are betting big on leisure corridors

The cluster approach also affects homeowner experience. Rishabh Gupta had listed his five-bedroom Dehradun property, Jackfruit Villa, on StayVista between 2022 and 2024. “I had a great experience with StayVista. But, I had to keep my own staff as they were not able to hire their own team,” said Gupta, a Mumbai-based manufacturer, adding that the villa gave him earnings of around ₹2 lakh a month. Gupta could not manage the staff and attrition became a challenge. He then handed over the property to a friend who ran a homestay nearby. “He was not able to handle two properties,” said Gupta, who eventually stopped accepting guests. The Gupta family is now moving out of Mumbai and will live in Jackfruit Villa.