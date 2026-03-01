Chennai: Krishnamohan Narayan doesn’t shy away from taking calculated risks. When India and the world were hunkering down indoors during the covid pandemic, the former managing director of the Indian arm of German chemical major BASF was standing on an empty plot of land in Goa’s Vagator locality. He had just finalized a ₹5.2 crore purchase of a three-bedroom pool holiday villa after a short meeting with the founders of luxury real estate company Isprava.
The 6% yield secret: Why some platforms are betting big on leisure corridors
SummaryA clutch of boutique platforms is turning holiday homes into income-generating assets, building structured hospitality businesses around a once-fragmented market.
Chennai: Krishnamohan Narayan doesn’t shy away from taking calculated risks. When India and the world were hunkering down indoors during the covid pandemic, the former managing director of the Indian arm of German chemical major BASF was standing on an empty plot of land in Goa’s Vagator locality. He had just finalized a ₹5.2 crore purchase of a three-bedroom pool holiday villa after a short meeting with the founders of luxury real estate company Isprava.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More